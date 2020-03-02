Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Wells Fargo gave Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline today and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.58, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Based on Pembina Pipeline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $279 million.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: liquids and natural gas pipelines, conventional pipeline assets, transmission pipeline assets, oil sands, and heavy oil assets.