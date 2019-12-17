Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier reiterated a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline (PBA) yesterday and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 73.4% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Pipeline, Gibson Energy, and TC Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $40.99 average price target, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline’s market cap is currently $18.51B and has a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: liquids and natural gas pipelines, conventional pipeline assets, transmission pipeline assets, oil sands, and heavy oil assets.