Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.52, representing a 53.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and net profit of $63.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.4 million.

Founded in 2012, Peloton Interactive Inc. is a New York-based exercise equipment and media company, which provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, for live and on-demand classes.

