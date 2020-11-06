Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.21, close to its 52-week high of $139.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 74.7% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $130.87 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.75 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 21.29M.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

