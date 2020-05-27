Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 71.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.41, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $525 million and GAAP net loss of $55.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

