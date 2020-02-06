Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $36.31 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $49.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes