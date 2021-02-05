Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.53, close to its 52-week high of $171.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 74.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $162.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.09 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 11.57M.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes