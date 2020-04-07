Peloton Interactive (PTON) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.5% and a 30.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $36.35 average price target, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

