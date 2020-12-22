Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and KeyBanc gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 76.2% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $146.10 average price target, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on December 18, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive’s market cap is currently $40.91B and has a P/E ratio of 499.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.42.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes