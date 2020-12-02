Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Stifel Nicolaus gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.72.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $139.75 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 24.51M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes