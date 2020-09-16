Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.45, close to its 52-week high of $98.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $112.05 average price target, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.61 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 12.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

Read More on PTON: