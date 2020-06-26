Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Robert W. Baird gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.32, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $57.27 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 10.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

