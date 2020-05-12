Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and J.P. Morgan gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 51.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.65, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $525 million and GAAP net loss of $55.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

