Peloton Interactive (PTON) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Wedbush gave Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.02 and a one-year low of $20.46. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 5.06M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes