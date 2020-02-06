Peloton Interactive (PTON) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.31, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $49.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes