Peel Hunt Thinks Pharos Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on Pharos Energy (SOCLF) on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

Pharos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $0.79 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Pharos Energy has an average volume of 439.

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.