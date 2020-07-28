Peel Hunt Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SolGold (SLGGF)

In a report issued on April 29, Tim Huff from Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on SolGold (SLGGF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is ranked #1747 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolGold.

The company has a one-year high of $0.39 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, SolGold has an average volume of 50.4K.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.