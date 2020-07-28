Peel Hunt Reiterates a Buy Rating on SolGold (SLGGF)

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on SolGold (SLGGF) on June 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

SolGold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $0.39 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, SolGold has an average volume of 67.56K.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.