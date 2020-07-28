Peel Hunt Believes Centamin (CELTF) Won’t Stop Here

Carrie Williams- July 28, 2020, 5:26 AM EDT

In a report issued on May 18, Peel Hunt from Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.71.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.42, which is a 2241.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £1.84 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.71 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 7,112.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

