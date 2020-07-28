Peel Hunt Believes Centamin (CELTF) Still Has Room to Grow

Brian Anderson- July 28, 2020, 5:53 AM EDT

In a report issued on July 3, Peel Hunt from Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $60.74 average price target, which is a 2254.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £2.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.71 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 7,368.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts