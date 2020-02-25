Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.97, close to its 52-week low of $23.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is ranked #3288 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $26.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.01 and a one-year low of $23.31. Currently, Pebblebrook Hotel has an average volume of 1.28M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.