Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 26, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.42, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $25.00 average price target, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.42 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Pebblebrook Hotel has an average volume of 1.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEB in relation to earlier this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.