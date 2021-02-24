Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

Catie Powers- February 24, 2021, 4:15 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.70, close to its 52-week high of $24.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Coresite Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $20.25 average price target.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.98 million and GAAP net loss of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $424 million and had a net profit of $29.89 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

