Peabody Energy Comm (BTU) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Peabody Energy Comm (BTU) on January 6 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.48, close to its 52-week low of $8.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peabody Energy Comm with a $16.33 average price target.

Based on Peabody Energy Comm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $82.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $250 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTU in relation to earlier this year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.