PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB), with a price target of $6.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 41.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.70.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

