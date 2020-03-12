PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on PDL BioPharma (PDLI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDL BioPharma is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.89 and a one-year low of $2.06. Currently, PDL BioPharma has an average volume of 1.42M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. produces and markets biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.