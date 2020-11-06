PDF Solutions (PDFS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions (PDFS) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PDF Solutions with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on PDF Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.41 million and GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $710K.

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products include Extensio Platform, Design-for-Insepction System, Characterization Vehicle Infrastructure, FIRE Software, and Template Technology. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.