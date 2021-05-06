PDC Energy (PDCE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Goldman Sachs gave PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Siebert Williams Shank & Co. Analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on PDC Energy today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

PDC Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PDC Energy’s market cap is currently $3.77B and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PDCE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.