PDC Energy (PDCE) Gets a Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Buy rating on PDC Energy (PDCE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.9% and a 24.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDC Energy with a $22.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.62 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, PDC Energy has an average volume of 2.56M.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.