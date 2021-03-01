PCTEL (PCTI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

In a report issued on February 26, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on PCTEL (PCTI), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.8% and a 76.7% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and MTBC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCTEL with a $10.50 average price target.

PCTEL’s market cap is currently $141.5M and has a P/E ratio of 39.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCTI in relation to earlier this year.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.