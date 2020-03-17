PBF Logistics (PBFX) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on PBF Logistics (PBFX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.80, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PBF Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 122.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, PBF Logistics has an average volume of 123.2K.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment.