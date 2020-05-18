PBF Logistics (PBFX) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on PBF Logistics (PBFX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

PBF Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $3.06. Currently, PBF Logistics has an average volume of 515.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBFX in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The company’s initial assets consist of a light crude oil rail unloading terminal at the Delaware city refinery that also services the Paulsboro refinery and a crude oil truck unloading terminal at the Toledo refinery that are integral components of the crude oil delivery operations at all three of PBF Energy, Inc.’s refineries. PBF Logistics was founded on February 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.