PBF Energy (PBF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (PBF) on January 17 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.75.

Based on PBF Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $69.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $354 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.