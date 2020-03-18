PBF Energy (PBF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (PBF), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.44, close to its 52-week low of $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PBF Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, which is a 163.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

PBF Energy’s market cap is currently $1.01B and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.