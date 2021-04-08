PBF Energy (PBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (PBF) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PBF Energy is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.48, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.78 and a one-year low of $4.06. Currently, PBF Energy has an average volume of 5.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.