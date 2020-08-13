PaySign (PAYS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on PaySign’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.58 million and net profit of $1.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.26 million and had a net profit of $871.7K.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.