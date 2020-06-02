PaySign (PAYS) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -22.1% and a 25.5% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $3.63. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 775.6K.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.