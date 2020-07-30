Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $184.14 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and net profit of $84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $667 million.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

