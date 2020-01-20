Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) on January 17 and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.04, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 80.0% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.43, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $121.48 and a one-year low of $86.62. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 6.69M.

