Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Wolfe Research gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Sean Horgan reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Horgan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.21, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $220.3B and has a P/E ratio of 85.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on PYPL: