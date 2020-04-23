Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Wedbush gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $126.33 average price target, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $135.1B and has a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

