Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Nomura gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 81.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.29, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $137B and has a P/E ratio of 54.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.

