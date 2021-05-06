Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and BTIG gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Trevor Williams maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $320.87, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $309.14 and a one-year low of $124.85. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 8.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

