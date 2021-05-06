Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Credit Suisse gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $314.40 average price target, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $309.14 and a one-year low of $120.31. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 8.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

