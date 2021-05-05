Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and BTIG gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.40, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.12 billion and net profit of $1.57 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.96 billion and had a net profit of $507 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

