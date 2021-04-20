Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and BTIG gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 79.6% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $308.97, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $309.14 and a one-year low of $107.41. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 9.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.