Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Susquehanna gave Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $323.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, I3 Verticals, and Accenture.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.94, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $285.5B and has a P/E ratio of 68.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

