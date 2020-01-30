Paypal Holdings (PYPL): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant
In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.
Vafi has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Paypal Holdings.
According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is ranked #423 out of 5868 analysts.
Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.94, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $137B and has a P/E ratio of 54.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on PYPL: