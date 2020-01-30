Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.94, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $137B and has a P/E ratio of 54.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.

