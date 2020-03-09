Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $130.60 average price target, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.45 and a one-year low of $94.77. Currently, Paypal Holdings has an average volume of 7.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

